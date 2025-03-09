Security Guard Accused of Slashing Tents at Atlanta Homeless Encampment

A 42-year-old security guard faces property damage charges after allegedly cutting through multiple tents at a homeless encampment in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

The Details: Police arrested Danielle Barnett, also known as “Davinci,” after responding to calls at 385 Old Wheat Street NE around 11:39 a.m. on March 7. Several people at the encampment told officers that Barnett used a cutting tool to damage their tents.

Barnett reportedly works as a security officer in the Auburn area. Police emphasized that he has no connection to the City of Atlanta or the Atlanta Police Department, and they believe he acted alone.

In Context: There are 2,867 people experiencing homelessness in Atlanta.

Damage to tents and other shelter materials can leave people without protection from the elements and force them to replace costly equipment on extremely limited budgets.

The General Crimes Unit assisted in the investigation, which remains ongoing. Police acknowledged that video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

Atlanta Police are making it clear that the suspect is in no way affiliated with the City of Atlanta.

How You Can Help: If you have information about this case, contact the Atlanta Police Department’s General Crimes Unit at 404-546-4235.