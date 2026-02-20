Listen to this post

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a stolen rifle taken from Old Pearson Highway.

What’s Happening: A Savage 110 Apex Storm rifle was stolen from a location on Old Pearson Highway in Coffee County. The rifle is chambered in .30-06 caliber.

What’s Important: The Savage 110 Apex Storm is a bolt-action hunting rifle manufactured by Savage Arms. Anyone who has recently purchased, seen, or been offered a rifle matching this description for sale is asked to contact investigators.

The Path Forward: The Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case and may be able to recover the weapon if someone recognizes it or has information about its location. Stolen firearms can be used in other crimes or sold illegally, making quick recovery important for public safety.

What to Do: Anyone with information about the rifle’s whereabouts should call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 912-384-4227.