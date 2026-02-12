Listen to this post

The Rockdale Sheriff’s office is looking for a porch pirate and is asking for your help. The man was caught on camera taking delivered packages from a porch in the Indian Ridge community in Conyers on Jan. 6.

What’s happening: The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a person suspected of stealing packages from a residential porch. The office released a photo of the individual and issued a Be On the Lookout notice under case number 263097.

What we know: The theft took place at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the Indian Ridge community. The person was observed walking onto a porch and removing packages.

What happens next: Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information can contact lead investigator Dwayne Turner at 770-278-8166 or Dwayne.Turner@RockdaleCountyGA.gov.

Sources: Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office