Brookhaven police arrested an Atlanta man Sunday night after officers were alerted to a suspicious vehicle and a package theft was reported just minutes later.

What’s Happening: Officers with the Brookhaven Police Department took Lazlow Miller, of Atlanta, into custody around 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21, during a porch piracy investigation.

Police received a Flock Safety alert near Sheridan Road and Someo Court for a vehicle tied to earlier porch piracy cases.

While officers were searching for that vehicle, dispatch received a call about a package theft on Sheridan Court that had just happened.

What’s Important: Officers spotted the vehicle as it was leaving the area of Kingsley Circle and Sheridan Road. They stopped the car and arrested Miller without incident. Inside the vehicle, police found two packages stolen from a Sheridan Court home and another package from an unknown location.

Additional Details: Investigators also secured an arrest warrant related to a separate porch piracy incident reported on Dec. 1 in Brookhaven. Police said Miller now faces multiple porch piracy charges.

What’s Next: Police said the investigation is still active and more charges could be filed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600.