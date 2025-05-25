Richmond County authorities have identified a suspect in Saturday’s shooting at the Bon Air Apartments that left one man wounded.

What We Know: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Dannie Fitzgerald Luke, 61, in connection with the May 24 shooting at 2101 Walton Way. Luke is wanted on an aggravated assault charge related to the incident where deputies found a man with a gunshot wound around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities describe Luke as 5’10” tall and weighing 215 pounds. The sheriff’s office warns that Luke should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to Wellstar Medical Center for treatment following the shooting. No updates on his condition have been provided.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not disclosed what led to the shooting or the relationship, if any, between Luke and the victim.

It remains unclear if Luke is a resident of the apartment complex or if he has connections to the area.

The sheriff’s office has not indicated whether they believe Luke is still in the Augusta area or if they suspect he may have fled to another location.

Take Action: Anyone with information about Luke’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Charlie Walker or any on-call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1258 or 706-821-1020. The sheriff’s office advises the public not to approach Luke if spotted, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.