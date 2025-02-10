Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Gwinnett Police Car

A police officer in Gwinnett County struck and killed a pedestrian early Monday morning, prompting an investigation into the circumstances of the fatal crash.

Where It Happened: The fatal collision occurred on Beaver Ruin Road near I-85 shortly before 1:00 a.m.

What We Know So Far: The officer, assigned to the West Precinct, was traveling east when his vehicle hit the pedestrian. According to the police department, the pedestrian was crossing the road outside a crosswalk when the collision happened.

Response: Officers on the scene attempted to provide aid, and paramedics transported the man to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of his family.

Investigation Ongoing: The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Gwinnett County Police Accident Investigation Unit. Authorities have not disclosed the speed at which the officer was traveling or whether any dashboard or body camera footage exists.

What’s Next: Investigators will determine the circumstances of the crash, including whether the officer was responding to a call at the time or if any other factors played a role.

How to Help: Anyone with information is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Why It Matters: This incident raises questions about pedestrian safety and police accountability. The public will be watching closely for transparency as the investigation unfolds.