Mexican Cartel Leaders Charged in Atlanta for Drug Trafficking Empire

Brothers Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga, also known as “El Pez,” “Pescado,” and “Mojarra,” 52, and Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga, also known as “El Fresa,” “El Feyo,” and “La Fruta,” 41, both from Guerrero, Mexico, face serious federal charges in Georgia.

The siblings, who lead the La Nueva Familia Michoacana drug cartel, are charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl into the United States.

Federal prosecutors unsealed the indictments recently, revealing the brothers remain fugitives believed to be hiding in Mexico. The U.S. Department of State has designated their organization as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and imposed sanctions against the brothers and two of their siblings, Ubaldo and Adita Hurtado Olascoaga.

Franco Tabares Martinez, 51, a high-ranking cartel member, faces separate charges for methamphetamine trafficking. His sister, Guadalupe Tabares Martinez, also known as “Yosel Medrano Hernandez” and “Lupe,” 48, who lived in Mableton, has been charged with money laundering and operating an unlicensed money services business. Investigators say she used her business, Noyola Multiservice, to wire drug money back to Mexico.

These cartel members are allegedly responsible for importing massive amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl from Mexico to the Atlanta area and across the United States,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr.

By The Numbers: The State Department is offering rewards of up to $5 million for information leading to Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga’s arrest and up to $3 million for information about Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga.

In Context: The investigation began in 2021 when federal agents identified cartel members importing drugs into Georgia. The case represents part of a broader crackdown on transnational drug trafficking organizations bringing deadly substances into American communities. The Treasury Department has imposed financial sanctions against the cartel leaders, attempting to cut off their money flow.

Pablo Tabares Martinez, another brother in the organization, already pleaded guilty on January 13 to conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Take Action: Parents and children can learn about the dangers of drugs at www.justthinktwice.gov, www.operationprevention.com, and www.dea.gov/onepill. Anyone with information about the fugitive cartel leaders can contact federal authorities to potentially claim the reward money.