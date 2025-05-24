A man was shot Saturday evening at the Bon Air apartments on Walton Way in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

What We Know: Deputies responded to the 2101 Walton Way apartment complex around 7:30 p.m. on May 24, 2025, after reports of a shooting. They found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Emergency responders transported him to Wellstar Medical Center for treatment.

The Criminal Investigation Division arrived at the scene to begin their investigation. The sheriff’s office stated the investigation remains in its early stages.

What We Don’t Know: The sheriff’s office has not released information about the victim’s identity, age, or current medical condition. No details were provided about potential suspects, whether anyone has been arrested, or what may have led to the shooting.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said more information will be released as it becomes available.

👮‍♂️ Gun Crimes in Our Communities: Here are statistics from The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit meticulously tracking gun incidents. 2023 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents : 39,135

: 39,135 Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides) : 18,874

: 18,874 Gun-related injuries : 36,357

: 36,357 Mass shootings: 656 2022 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents : 42,064

: 42,064 Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides) : 20,200

: 20,200 Gun-related injuries : 38,500

: 38,500 Mass shootings: 647 While firearm deaths and injuries saw a slight decline compared to previous years, mass shootings continued to rise, with 2023 surpassing 650 incidents. This underscores the continued severity of gun violence in the U.S. To Be Clear: These aren’t just digits on a page. Each statistic represents a life affected, a community shaken.