What’s Happening: Officers responded around 5 a.m. when a woman reported she was driving the victim to the hospital. First responders met them on the way and took over care, but the man died from his injuries, according to the Savannah Police Department.

What’s Important: Police say the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Benton Boulevard and was not random. Detectives have identified a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.

Between the Lines: The fact that police describe this as an “arranged meeting” suggests the victim and shooter may have known each other.

What Happens Next: The investigation remains active. Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department mobile app.

The Sources: Savannah Police Department.