What happened: Jordan Darnell Brown was shot just before 5:30 p.m. on April 21 outside Waverly Pointe Apartments on Forest Hill Road. Someone drove him to a hospital, where he died. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley notified his family.

What’s new: At 10 a.m. today, 23-year-old Donnie Williams Brown Jr. turned himself in on warrants tied to Jordan Brown’s death. He faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and pointing a pistol at another person. Involuntary manslaughter in Georgia means a person caused someone’s death without intending to kill them, usually during an unlawful act. He is being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

The path forward: The investigation remains open. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.