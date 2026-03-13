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A Houston County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant rammed a fleeing vehicle Thursday morning to stop a car chase that started with an aggravated assault call in Warner Robins.

What’s Happening: The Houston County Sheriff’s Office responded to help the Warner Robins Police Department after an aggravated assault call turned into a vehicle pursuit.

What We Know: The suspect drove recklessly during the chase and moved into oncoming traffic. Patrol Lieutenant Justin Andrews then rammed the fleeing vehicle to bring the pursuit to a stop. The suspect was taken into custody and the chase ended.

How This Affects Real People: Before the chase ended, the suspect drove into oncoming traffic, putting other drivers on the road in direct danger.