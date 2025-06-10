Gwinnett County Police are urging potential victims to come forward after an 18-year-old was jailed on charges of crimes against a child last month.

🚨 Why It Matters: Parents and community members need to know authorities believe Lucas Costea may have had access to multiple children through his involvement with a local youth organization.

👮‍♀️ What’s Happening: Costea was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on May 15 for alleged crimes against a child, according to police.

🔍 Between the Lines: Detectives from the Special Victims Unit are specifically concerned about Costea’s connection to a youth organization, suggesting there could be additional victims who haven’t yet been identified.

📞 How To Help: Anyone with information or who may have been victimized is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police Department Special Victims Unit investigators at 770-513-5300.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.