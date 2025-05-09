Gunman Pistol-Whips One Woman and Shoots Another in DeKalb

Violence erupted at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Thursday morning, leaving one woman with gunshot wounds and another injured from being pistol-whipped.

🚨 Why It Matters: Residents in the Northlake Parkway area face safety concerns as the suspect remains at large. This incident adds to growing worries about violent crime in residential communities.

🔍 What Happened: DeKalb County Police responded to an emergency call around 6:30 a.m. at apartments in the 2100 block of Northlake Parkway.

Officers discovered a woman in her 40s with multiple gunshot wounds who was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

A second woman was found at the scene with injuries from being pistol-whipped, police say she sustained minor injuries.

⚠️ Still At Large: DeKalb County Police confirm no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

📱 How To Help: Police are asking anyone with information to submit anonymous tips through the Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411 followed by their information.