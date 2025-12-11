A Griffin man is accused of running dogfighting operations and stealing thousands of dollars in pandemic relief money meant for struggling businesses and workers.

What’s Happening: 34-year-old Norman Dixson faced a federal judge last week on charges that include animal fighting, animal crushing, and multiple fraud schemes. He is accused of organizing dogfighting events seven times and suffocating a dog to death.

What’s Important: Dixson also allegedly lied to get Paycheck Protection Program loans during COVID-19 and filed fake unemployment claims in Indiana for himself and others. Federal prosecutors say he submitted false tax documents to steal money from programs designed to help Americans during the pandemic.

The Charges: U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said Dixson “viciously abused dogs and repeatedly lied to obtain COVID relief funds.” The 28 felony charges include sponsoring and exhibiting dogs in animal fighting ventures, promoting animal fighting, wire fraud, and unemployment insurance fraud.

The Timeline: Dixson was arraigned on December 4 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Russell G. Vineyard. A federal grand jury indicted him on October 28.

Between the Lines: Dogfighting remains a serious problem in Georgia. Earlier this year, 14 people were sentenced to more than 28 years in prison combined for running a three-state dogfighting ring. That case involved rescuing 78 pit bulls from abuse.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.