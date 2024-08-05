Georgia Mail Carrier Arrested for Theft and Drug Charges

Marcus Gregory, a USPS mail carrier, was arrested on August 2 by the Gwinnett County Police Department for multiple felonies, including stealing mail and drug possession, while on duty.

📍 The Details:

On July 31, the Gwinnett County Police Department, in collaboration with the United States Postal Service Inspector General, conducted a sting operation on Marcus Gregory, a USPS carrier. The investigation was prompted by complaints from residents about missing mail. Investigators from the USPS Inspector General’s Office had been monitoring Gregory after these complaints surfaced.

During the operation, undercover officers observed Gregory discarding mail in the woods near Williams Farm Road and Highway 316. He was then seen using illegal drugs in his vehicle. Subsequently, officers conducted a traffic stop, arresting Gregory and discovering additional illegal drugs and a handgun in his work vehicle. A further search of his personal vehicle at a local post office uncovered 215 stolen mail pieces. On August 3, a search warrant executed at Gregory’s residence revealed even more stolen mail.

📊 By The Numbers:

215: Pieces of stolen mail found in Gregory’s personal vehicle.

Pieces of stolen mail found in Gregory’s personal vehicle. 51: Felony warrants charged against Gregory.

Felony warrants charged against Gregory. 9: Misdemeanor warrants charged against Gregory.

📢 Why It Matters:

Mail theft impacts community trust in the postal system and compromises personal security. The arrest of a postal worker abusing his position raises concerns about vetting and monitoring processes within the USPS. Local residents in Gwinnett County and beyond rely on the integrity of mail carriers for secure communication and delivery of essential items.

🔍 What You Can Do:

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity involving mail carriers or missing mail to the USPS Inspector General’s hotline. Additionally, consider using locked mailboxes or picking up sensitive items directly from the post office to minimize risk.

🚨 What’s Next?:

Marcus Gregory faces 51 felony charges and 9 misdemeanor charges, including DUI drugs, possession of a Schedule I narcotic, possession of a firearm during a crime, and theft-related offenses. The investigation remains ongoing, with potential additional charges pending further review of the evidence. Gregory’s arrest is a reminder of the vigilance required to maintain the integrity of mail delivery services.