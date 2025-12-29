A teenager riding an electric bike was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene in Chatham County.

What’s Happening: The Chatham County Police Department is investigating the fatal hit-and-run of a 14-year-old boy. It happened on December 28, around 7 p.m. near Glade and Ferguson.

What’s Important: The boy was riding an electric bike when he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

How This Affects Real People: A family lost their child, and the driver who hit him is still out there. Police don’t have a description of the vehicle yet.

What Police Need: Police are asking anyone with home security cameras or doorbell cameras to check their footage. They’re using forensic techniques to try to identify the vehicle.

How to Help: Anyone with surveillance footage can submit it through the Chatham County Police Department’s online Crime Tip page at https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020.

What’s Next: The Chatham County Police Department is leading the investigation. Police said information from other agencies may not be accurate right now.