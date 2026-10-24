A Georgia Department of Natural Resources Game Warden escaped injury Friday night after a subject fired a weapon in the warden’s direction while the officer was responding to a complaint in Appling County, the department said Saturday.

What We Know: The incident occurred Friday night when the Game Warden arrived at a property in Appling County in response to a complaint. While on the property, someone fired a weapon in the vicinity of the warden. The warden was not injured.

Confirmed Information: The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed the warden was safe following the incident and said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had been requested to investigate. The GBI had not publicly issued a release on the case as of Saturday, and DNR said further information would be released following the GBI’s investigation.