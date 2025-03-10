Former Falcons Linebacker Sentenced for $5M Ponzi Scheme

John Robert Leake, a former NFL linebacker who once played for the Atlanta Falcons, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded six victims of more than $5 million.

The Details: Leake, 43, of Plano, Texas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter on Friday in Los Angeles. In addition to prison time, Leake was ordered to pay $5.3 million in restitution to his victims. Court records show that Leake previously lived in Marina del Rey, California.

He pleaded guilty in September 2024 to one count of wire fraud and one count of transactional money laundering.

Prosecutors said that from June 2015 through March 2020, Leake lured investors by claiming he was involved in profitable ventures, including subletting luxury properties, investing in gold mines in Alaska and Ghana, and other high-yield opportunities. He promised investors significant returns but instead used their money to fund his personal expenses—credit card bills, car payments, rent, and gambling. Some funds were used to pay earlier investors, a classic hallmark of a Ponzi scheme.

Leake falsely told victims he had invested his own money into these projects and issued promissory notes guaranteeing repayment. In reality, the business deals were largely fictitious, and Leake had neither the assets nor the income to fulfill his promises.

By The Numbers:

Prosecutors say Leake raised about $8.1 million from six investors, causing total losses of just over $5.3 million. He has been ordered to repay the full $5,314,059.

In Context: Leake was a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons from 2002 to 2005. His case adds him to a small but growing list of former professional athletes who have faced financial and legal troubles after retirement.

How You Can Help: Federal prosecutors encourage anyone who suspects they may have been targeted by fraudulent investment schemes to report them to the U.S. Department of Justice or the Federal Trade Commission.