A federal judge issued an arrest warrant for Samuel Harris in September, and he has not been found. Now the FBI is offering up to $20,000 for help tracking him down.

What’s happening: Harris is the last person still at large from Operation Reflection, a federal case in which 20 people were charged in connection with gang-related gun theft and drug trafficking. He faces three federal charges: conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking.

The timeline: A federal judge signed the arrest warrant for Harris on Sept. 23. The FBI conducted related searches in May 2026 and arrest operations in October 2026 for others in the case.

What this means for you: Anyone with information about Harris’s location can call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov. A reward of up to $20,000 is available for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.