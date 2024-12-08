Fatal Shooting in Bibb County Also Injures Teen

A 26-year-old man is dead, and a 17-year-old is hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning at the Green Meadows apartments on Log Cabin Drive in Macon.

What We Know:

• Deputies responded to a 911 call about the shooting at 1:51 a.m.

• The older victim was found unresponsive and later died at a hospital. His name has not been released pending notification of his family.

• The 17-year-old, also suffering a gunshot wound, is in stable condition, according to medical staff.

• Investigators are working to determine the events leading up to the shooting.

In Context: This shooting adds to a growing concern about gun violence in the Macon-Bibb area, which has been under scrutiny for its rising crime rates. Residents have voiced demands for increased community safety measures.

How You Can Help: Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. Your tip could help solve this case.