What happened: Lakesha Davis was inside her home when she was hit. DeKalb County Police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting.

What’s new: Because Davis works for District Attorney Sherry Boston’s office, Boston sent a formal request Monday to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia asking the council to assign an outside prosecutor to handle the case. When a victim has a direct connection to a prosecutor’s office, that office steps aside to avoid a conflict of interest — a situation where the office’s ties to the case could affect how it is handled.

The case will be prosecuted by an outside attorney, not the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office.

The path forward: The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia will assign a conflict prosecutor to take over the case. The Davis family has asked for privacy while she recovers.