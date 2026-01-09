Listen to this post

A Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a man Thursday night after a traffic stop attempt led to a pursuit and then a confrontation in a nearby neighborhood, according to a sheriff’s office press release. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now leading the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

What’s Happening: The sheriff’s office said a deputy tried to stop an off-road vehicle at about 8:15 p.m. Jan. 8, in the area of Lowery Road. The driver did not stop, and the deputy pursued the vehicle until it pulled into a driveway on Greenfield Lane, where the driver ran into his residence, the release said.

What’s Important: Deputies tried to call the suspect out of the residence, but he did not comply, according to the department. Deputies identified the suspect and left the scene intending to seek arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

What We Know: At Around 9 p.m., Coweta County 911 received a call from a citizen who reported the suspect had come out of the residence with a gun and was driving toward Lowery Road, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy parked in an adjacent neighborhood was then approached by the armed suspect and ordered the suspect to drop the gun, according to the release. The sheriff’s office said shots were fired and the suspect was hit.

What’s Confirmed: Deputies provided life-saving measures at the scene, and the suspect was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The Process: The sheriff’s office said it requested the GBI take over the case. The GBI has assumed the lead and was on scene conducting what the sheriff’s office described as an independent investigation.