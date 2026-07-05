What happened: Officers heard shots coming from a residence near the stadium while the city’s fireworks show was underway. They went to 1296 Berkeley Road, where they arrested 39-year-old Tyler Ladet. A search warrant turned up two handguns and multiple shell casings in the backyard.

The charges: Ladet faces two charges:

Reckless conduct

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Where things stand: Ladet is being held at DeKalb County Jail. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could follow.

If you have information: Anyone who was hurt or knows something about the shooting can reach the Avondale Estates Police Department at police@avondaleestates.org.