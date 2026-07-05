AVONDALE ESTATES — A man fired a gun in his backyard during Avondale Estates’ Fourth of July fireworks show Friday night, drawing officers to a home just outside Cobb Stadium.
What happened: Officers heard shots coming from a residence near the stadium while the city’s fireworks show was underway. They went to 1296 Berkeley Road, where they arrested 39-year-old Tyler Ladet. A search warrant turned up two handguns and multiple shell casings in the backyard.
The charges: Ladet faces two charges:
- Reckless conduct
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Where things stand: Ladet is being held at DeKalb County Jail. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could follow.
If you have information: Anyone who was hurt or knows something about the shooting can reach the Avondale Estates Police Department at police@avondaleestates.org.
We need to talk about our cousin Earl. You know the one—he’s got the Confederate flag swim trunks and thinks ‘hold my beer’ is a complete strategic plan.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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