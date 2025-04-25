Columbus Police Launch ‘Beyond The Yellow Tape’ Series To Solve Cold Cases

Share

The Columbus Police Department has partnered with WXTX Fox 54 to shine new light on unsolved murders through a weekly segment called “Beyond the Yellow Tape.”

The series debuted with the case of 70-year-old Chongcha Dyer, a Korean-American businesswoman brutally murdered in her Columbus home in 2019.

What We Know: Dyer was found shot multiple times and locked in a storage shed in her backyard on Lucky Street in the Oakland Park area on June 29, 2019. Her grandson discovered her personal belongings, including her purse and cell phone, at home before finding her body.

Dyer, who owned two local bars including Grays Bar on South Lumpin Road, had recently sold one business for a substantial amount of money— a fact investigators believe was widely known.

What We Don’t Know: The identity of Dyer’s killer remains unknown six years after her murder. While investigators suspect robbery as the motive, with Detective Sherman Hayes noting Dyer was “trying to sell some items that she no longer wanted” on the day of her murder. No arrests have been made.

Take Action: The Columbus Police Department is offering a reward (amount undisclosed) for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 706-225-3161 or email Sergeant Sherman Hayes at Shayes@columbusga.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous. The full episode of “Beyond the Yellow Tape” featuring Dyer’s case can be viewed below.