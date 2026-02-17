Listen to this post

Cobb County police shot and killed an armed man Monday night after police say he refused commands to drop a handgun on Bradley Avenue.

What Happened: Officers were canvassing Bradley Avenue around 10:38 p.m. after hearing multiple gunshots when they encountered a man holding a handgun. Police say they gave multiple verbal commands to drop the weapon, but the man didn’t comply. Officers shot the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

What’s Important: No officers were injured in the shooting. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings in Georgia.

What’s Still Unknown: Police haven’t released the identity of the man who was killed or said how many officers fired their weapons.

The Process: When Georgia law enforcement officers shoot someone, the GBI typically conducts an independent investigation. Once complete, the GBI turns over its findings to the local district attorney, who decides whether to bring charges.