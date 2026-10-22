A Clayton County police officer was dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon and suffered minor injuries. The suspect got away, though police have since found the vehicle.

What happened: The assault took place around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at Garden Walk Boulevard and Medical Center Drive. The driver fled the stop and dragged the officer with the vehicle before getting away.

The officer: The officer was taken to a nearby hospital after the dragging. Police initially said the extent of the injuries was not yet confirmed. The officer has since been treated and released and is at home resting. Preliminary reports indicated minor injuries to the head and body.

Where things stand: Police have located the suspect’s vehicle, but the person who was driving it has not been found. The investigation is ongoing.

What the public should know: Police are asking anyone who sees something suspicious to report it to law enforcement. People with information can contact the Clayton County Police Department at 678-610-4781 or by email at ccpdpio@claytoncountyga.gov.