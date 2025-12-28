A shooting on Christmas Day in Quitman left one man dead and a woman hurt, according to investigators.

What’s Happening: Police were called to the 120 block of N. Culpepper Street in Quitman on Thursday, Dec. 25, after a shooting. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping the Quitman Police Department with the investigation.

Raymond McCullar, a 35-year-old from Valdosta, was shot and killed.

A woman was injured and taken to a hospital.

What’s Important: Investigators said the shooting started after an argument between two groups of people, and that multiple people were involved in the shooting. The woman’s injuries were described as non life-threatening, and McCullar was pronounced dead at the hospital.

What Happens Next: McCullar’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy. Investigators said the case is active and ongoing, and the case file will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution once the investigation is complete.