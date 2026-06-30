Bullets tore through a child’s bedroom in a Forsyth County neighborhood Tuesday morning after a dispute on Kelly Mill Road sent deputies scrambling and forced nearby residents to stay inside their homes for hours. No one in the home was hurt.

What’s happening: The shooting happened around 8:34 a.m. at a home on Kelly Mill Road. Deputies say someone fired at a car during a dispute between people who knew each other. That car, punched through with bullet holes, turned up at a nearby business at the corner of Bethelview Road and Kelly Mill Road.

Shelter in place: Because of how serious the situation was, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office told residents in the area to stay inside and lock their doors while deputies worked the scene.

What we know about the people involved: A woman found at the business where the damaged car was recovered told deputies that James Treadwell had left the scene. Deputies tracked Treadwell down near Buford Dam Road and Nuckolls Road and arrested him on outstanding warrants out of Henry County. Those warrants have nothing to do with the shooting. Deputies identified Jason Simmons as the man who fired the shots.

The manhunt: Deputies believed Simmons was still inside the home on Kelly Mill Road. Forsyth County SWAT moved in and secured the house, with a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office drone team helping cover the scene.

A firearm believed to be the one used in the shooting was recovered there. Simmons was not inside. A large manhunt followed. Around 2 p.m., a resident called in to say she saw movement in her backyard. K9 teams responded, tracked Simmons down, and took him into custody without anyone getting seriously hurt.

The charges: Simmons is charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are interviewing him, and the sheriff’s office says more charges are coming.

What Sheriff Ron Freeman said: “This individual endangered the lives of multiple citizens today. He will answer for his actions in front of a Forsyth County jury. I am truly proud of the dedication of our FCSO Deputies who were not leaving the scene without this suspect being taken into custody.”

The path forward: Simmons is in custody. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.