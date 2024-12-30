Broad Daylight Shooting on Main Street in Macon: What We Know

Gunshots rang out Monday afternoon near the heart of Macon, leaving one man fighting for his life and a woman recovering in stable condition. Now, investigators are working to uncover what led to the violence.

Just The Facts:

Daytime Danger: Gunfire erupted on Main Street near Jones Avenue at 3:34 p.m.

Gunfire erupted on Main Street near Jones Avenue at 3:34 p.m. Critical Injury: A 47-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening wounds.

A 47-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening wounds. Second Victim: A 25-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot but is expected to recover.

A 25-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot but is expected to recover. Ongoing Investigation: Detectives are searching for answers and possible suspects.

The Details: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting sparked calls to 911 Monday afternoon. Deputies arrived to find the male victim needing immediate care, while the second victim had already been taken to the hospital in a private car.

Authorities have not yet released details about a suspect or motive. Updates are expected as the investigation continues.

How You Can Help: If you have any information about this case, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.