A bicyclist was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after a driver struck him and then drove away in Long County.

What’s Happening: A hit-and-run crash happened Saturday on SR 38 in Long County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The crash was reported around 5:14 p.m. at the intersection of SR 38 and Wheeler Road NE.

Witnesses described the vehicle involved as a large, dark SUV that left the scene.

What’s Important: Troopers say the driver failed to stay in their lane and hit the bicyclist, causing major injuries.

How This Affects Real People: The driver has not been found, and law enforcement is asking the public to stay alert for the suspect vehicle.

The Details: Officials say a vehicle traveling west on SR 38 came upon a bicyclist riding in the same direction along the north shoulder of the road. For reasons that remain unknown, the driver failed to maintain their lane and struck the bicyclist with the passenger side of the vehicle.

The impact threw the adult male from the bicycle. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Savannah for medical treatment.

The driver left the scene before officers arrived. Law enforcement agencies in the area have been notified and are watching for vehicles matching the description.