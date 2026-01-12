Listen to this post

A Bacon County jailer was arrested January 12 on charges he had sexual contact with a female inmate and brought contraband into the jail.

What’s Happening: David Jackson, 44, faces three felony charges: improper sexual contact by employee, items prohibited for possession by inmates, and violating oath of office. The Bacon County Sheriff asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate on January 8.

What’s Important: Investigators found Jackson had sexual contact with a female inmate on multiple occasions while working as a jailer and brought contraband into the Bacon County Jail numerous times.

The Law: Georgia law makes it a felony for correctional employees to have sexual contact with inmates. The law also prohibits bringing unauthorized items into jails and applies separate penalties for public officials who violate their oath of office.

What Happens Next: Jackson was booked into the Bacon County Jail. The GBI will complete its investigation and send the case file to the Waycross District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

“At this point, the only difference between the guards and the inmates is who gets to clock out at the end of the day.”