Atlanta Shopping Center Evacuated Over Suspicious Package

Several businesses at a shopping center on Northside Drive in Atlanta were evacuated Monday morning as police investigated a suspicious package.
Atlanta Police said officers responded to 1700 Northside Drive and cleared nearby businesses as a precaution. The address includes the Berkeley Heights apartment complex and a strip mall with restaurants such as Grecian Gyro and Little Azio. Some residents in the apartment complex were also seen evacuating.
Police have not provided additional details about the package or the status of the investigation.
