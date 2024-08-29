Atlanta Pediatric Dentist Pleads Guilty to Possessing Child Porn

Paul Kim, a pediatric dentist from Sandy Springs has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, admitting to having thousands of explicit images and videos of minors, some as young as 12 years old.

The Details: Kim, 31, was identified by the FBI as part of a broader investigation into a commercial sexual exploitation ring that was distributing child pornography online. During a December 2023 search of his residence, agents seized approximately 30 electronic devices. A forensic analysis revealed 1,948 images and 798 videos depicting child sexual abuse, including material involving prepubescent girls.

The guilty plea was entered on August 23, 2024. Kim’s sentencing is scheduled for November 21, before U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash, Jr.

The Quote: “Kim possessed materials depicting the sexual exploitation of minors at the same time that parents were entrusting their children to his pediatric care,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. He emphasized that the possession of such material not only exploits children but also causes lasting harm to the victims each time these images are shared.

In Context: Kim’s arrest and guilty plea are part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. The initiative brings together federal, state, and local resources to identify and prosecute individuals who exploit children online.

What’s Next: Kim faces sentencing in November, where the extent of his punishment will be determined. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dwayne A. Brown Jr.

