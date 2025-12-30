Two men have been arrested and a vehicle has been recovered after a 14-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run while riding an electric bike in Chatham County, police said.

What’s Happening: Chatham County Police Department detectives arrested 32-year-old Castro Miguel Reyes and 29-year-old Olvin Antonio Ramos in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old male.

According to police, both men are charged with tampering with evidence, which is a felony, and obstruction, which is a misdemeanor. They are being held at the Chatham County Detention Center.

What’s Important: Police said they have found the vehicle that left the scene after the teen was hit and killed near Glade and Ferguson around 7 p.m. on December 28, 2025.

Detectives said the vehicle is now being processed for more evidence and the case is still active.

The Timeline: According to police, the 14-year-old was riding an electric bike when he was hit around 7 p.m. on December 28 near Glade and Ferguson and later died at a local hospital.

Late the next afternoon, Chatham County Police announced the arrests of Reyes and Ramos and the recovery of the vehicle.

Catch Up Quick: Earlier, police had asked residents to check home security and doorbell cameras for footage that might help identify the vehicle involved.

The Chatham County Police Department says it is leading the investigation and that information released by other agencies may not be accurate.