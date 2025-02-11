A Georgia Prison Guard Was Being Sentenced for Drug Smuggling and Bribery. Then He Lied About War Injuries

A Georgia prison guard who smuggled meth into a state prison and took bribes from inmates is now heading to federal prison—but not before being caught in a shocking lie about his military service.

🛑 The False Combat Story: During his sentencing, Nicholas Grindle, 32, of Summerville, Georgia, falsely claimed he had been wounded in combat while serving in Afghanistan. He told the judge he had been stabbed by a Taliban fighter and had killed the attacker with his pistol. But prosecutors exposed his story as a lie.

A review of Grindle’s military records and letters from fellow soldiers proved he had never been injured in combat. The court rejected his plea for leniency.

🚔 Why He Was Sentenced: Grindle, a former guard at Hays State Prison, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and accepting bribes from inmates. Prosecutors say he spent months smuggling drugs, cell phones, and other contraband into the prison.

Fellow officers eventually searched his locker and found meth, cell phones, and other banned items. A financial investigation also uncovered that he had been receiving payments from inmates.

⚖️ The Sentence: U.S. District Judge William M. Ray, II sentenced Grindle to 87 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

💰 Why It Matters: Federal prosecutors say Grindle’s crimes were made worse by his attempt to manipulate the court with false heroism.