A 16-month-old child died from a suspected methadone overdose early Tuesday morning at his Augusta home, according to a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Trae’son Kevin Dunn was found not breathing around 4:09 a.m. on June 3, the report states. Emergency medical services told deputies the child had overdosed on what they believed to be methadone and possibly another substance.

The child’s parents, Tristan Marquis Dunn and Genysis Mortley Lowery, were taken into custody and transported to the Criminal Investigation Division. Deputies declared the child dead at 5:15 a.m.

What We Know: The child’s father told Deputy Tiyana Grimes he last saw Trae’son at 3 p.m. before leaving for work, the report states. Tristan Dunn said he returned home at 10:45 p.m. and did not see the child.

The child’s mother woke Dunn up and told him Trae’son was not breathing, according to the report.

Another child at the residence was placed in protective custody and taken to Children’s Hospital to be evaluated for possible drug consumption, the incident report states.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office and the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services were notified of the death.

What We Don’t Know: The incident report does not specify what charges, if any, the parents face. The report also does not indicate how Trae’son may have accessed the suspected drugs or provide details about the second substance emergency responders believed was involved.

In Context: Drug poisoning deaths among children under 5 years old have increased significantly in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of these deaths involve children accidentally ingesting medications or illegal drugs left within their reach.

Methadone is an opioid medication typically used to treat opioid addiction and chronic pain. The drug can be fatal to children even in small amounts.

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services investigates cases involving suspected child abuse or neglect. The agency often works alongside law enforcement when children die under suspicious circumstances.

Georgia law makes it a felony to provide controlled substances to children or to allow children access to dangerous drugs through criminal negligence.

Take Action: If you suspect a child is in immediate danger, call 911. To report suspected child abuse or neglect, contact the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services at 1-855-422-4453.

The National Poison Control Center provides 24-hour emergency assistance at 1-800-222-1222. Parents can also text “POISON” to 797979 for poison prevention tips and emergency guidance.

The Georgia Poison Center offers free home safety consultations and educational materials about keeping medications and household chemicals away from children.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

