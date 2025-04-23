Holocaust Remembrance Day Brings Faiths Together As Antisemitic Incidents Hit Record High

Share

Neighbors in Marietta are coming together tonight for a moment that matters. Congregation Etz Chaim and the Catholic Church of Saint Ann will stand side by side to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, also known as Yom HaShoah. The event starts at 6 p.m. at Etz Chaim on Indian Hills Parkway, with a guided tour of the Holocaust Memorial Garden, followed by a service and program.

🕯️ What We Know: This year’s Yom HaShoah carries extra weight. The Anti-Defamation League just released its annual report, showing antisemitic incidents in the United States have reached the highest level ever recorded. The group tracked 9,354 cases of harassment, vandalism, or assault in 2024. That is a 5 percent jump from last year and nearly 900 percent higher than a decade ago.

For the first time, most of these incidents involved Israel or Zionism. College campuses saw the sharpest rise, with 1,694 incidents—almost double last year’s number. Even as threats at Jewish institutions dropped slightly, bomb threats and harassment remain far above normal.

According to the report, the ADL makes a clear distinction between antisemitism and criticism of Israel. It states that “legitimate political protest, advocacy for Palestinian rights, or criticism of Israeli government policies” are not categorized as antisemitic and are therefore excluded from the audit.

🔎 Why It Matters: For many, Holocaust Remembrance Day is not just about the past. It is a call to action. The sharp rise in antisemitism means these lessons are not just history—they are urgent reminders. When neighbors of different faiths gather to say “Never Again,” they are pushing back against hate in real time.

🔢 By The Numbers:

9,354 antisemitic incidents in the United States in 2024

5 percent increase from 2023

344 percent increase in the last five years

893 percent increase in the last 10 years

1,694 incidents on college campuses, up 84 percent

New York and California saw the highest numbers, with 1,437 and 1,344 incidents

🌍 In Context: Holocaust Remembrance Day honors the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis. Survivors and their families say remembering is not enough. They want action—especially as hate crimes rise. The Anti-Defamation League has tracked these numbers since 1979, but this year’s spike is the largest ever.

⏭️ What’s Next: Tonight’s event is open to all. Organizers hope it sparks more conversations and more partnerships between faith groups. The message is clear: standing together is the best way to fight hate.

🤝 Take Action: You can join the program at Etz Chaim or visit a local memorial. Support groups that fight antisemitism and teach others about the Holocaust.