Same-Day WiFi with the Xfinity Gateway – Delivering Multi-Gig Speeds, Powering Hundreds of Devices, Cybersecurity and Parental Controls in Atlanta

Simple Sign-Up, Flexible Delivery, and Instant Connection All in One Day

Key takeaways:

Comcast’s Georgia Xfinity customers can now get WiFi connectivity the same day they sign up

New Xfinity Internet customers in Atlanta can have an Xfinity Gateway delivered right to their doorstep, while customers across Georgia can choose same-day pick-up at more than 30 Xfinity stores statewide

Same-day Gateway delivery will be available to nearly all new Georgia customers across the Xfinity footprint by the end of 2026

ATLANTA – June 16, 2026 – Comcast’s Xfinity today announced the rollout of same-day WiFi equipment (Gateway) delivery for new Xfinity Internet customers in Atlanta, giving Georgia residents a faster, more convenient way to get online, often within hours. And, for the first time, all customers can opt to pick up their WiFi equipment in-store the same day they sign up. With this news, Xfinity becomes the first major wired Internet provider to offer same-day WiFi connectivity, redefining how quickly customers can get connected and up and running at home.

Georgia is one of the fastest-growing states in the country—ranking in the top 10 for inbound migration and top 5 for overall population growth—driving demand for tens of thousands of new homes each year. For new residents setting up their first home in the state, getting online quickly isn’t a luxury – it’s a necessity. With today’s launch, Xfinity is addressing that need directly, giving Georgia customers the ability to go from sign-up to connected in a single day.

“In a world where almost everything is instant, home Internet shouldn’t be an exception,” said Eric Jagher, SVP & GM Connectivity at Comcast’s Xfinity. “With Xfinity’s same-day WiFi we’re giving customers access to the nation’s fastest, most reliable connectivity the moment they need it. Packed with multi-gig speeds, powerful in-home WiFi, cybersecurity and parental controls, and a network built to keep up with today’s connected homes, Xfinity makes it easy to get online right away whether you’re moving or starting fresh.”

Connect to the Nation’s Most Reliable WiFi Day One

On day one, consumers can connect to Xfinity Internet, which was recently ranked the nation’s most reliable WiFi with the most consistent quality, download speed, and video experience by Opensignal.

New customers now will have the option to choose from same-day pick-up at more than 30 Xfinity stores statewide or, if available, same-day Gateway delivery to their home. And, even before the Gateway arrives, customers have free access to Xfinity’s network of more than 23 million secure WiFi hotspots the moment they sign up.

Here’s how same-day WiFi works:

Sign Up: Sign up for Xfinity Internet at Xfinity.com. Eligible customers select same-day Gateway delivery during checkout. Set Up: An Xfinity Gateway is delivered directly to their doorstep within hours. Customers can simply plug-and-play their device to get up and running. Start Up: Customers self-install and activate service in minutes through the Xfinity app. They can immediately connect devices, personalize their WiFi settings, and manage their home network.

Customers also taking one of Xfinity’s Entertainment offerings can get immediate access to their favorite shows and movies through the Xfinity Stream app. Once service is activated, customers can log-in and start watching.

Built on the Nation’s Best WiFi

Xfinity Internet delivers fast, reliable WiFi that the modern household needs to support hundreds of connected devices simultaneously – from 4K streaming to hybrid work, video calls, smart home devices, AI-powered applications and cloud gaming.

Comcast continues to invest in Georgia by pairing the latest Xfinity product innovations with ongoing local network expansion and retail growth. Built on the nation’s largest and most reliable WiFi network, Xfinity delivers fast, multi-gig speeds, ultra-low latency and seamless connectivity to support the growing number of connected devices in today’s homes. In Georgia, that commitment is evident through the recent opening of a new Xfinity Store in South DeKalb to expand in-person support, alongside continued network expansion bringing high-speed Internet and advanced services to more than 1,700 additional homes and businesses in Brantley County.

At the center is the Xfinity Gateway, delivering multi-gig speeds, ultra-low lag connectivity, seamless wall-to-wall coverage and a best-in-class cybersecurity protection that automatically blocks threats at the Gateway level. Customers also can control and customize their in-home WiFi experience in the Xfinity app, where they can set advanced parental controls, onboard new devices and more.

Availability

Same-day Gateway delivery is now available to new Xfinity Internet customers across Atlanta – with plans to expand to all Xfinity customers across Georgia by the end of 2026. Customers can check eligibility and sign up at xfinity.com. Same-day in-store pick-up is also available at Xfinity retail locations. To find your closest store, visit www.xfinity.com/local/ga/.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.xfinity.com.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.