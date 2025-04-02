Flock Safety Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Smyrna Bringing 210 Jobs

Flock Safety, a Georgia-based safety technology company, is opening a new manufacturing facility in Smyrna that will create 210 jobs over the next three years and represents a $10 million investment.

The 97,000-square-foot facility will produce the company’s public safety tools, including Drone as First Responder technology, while also refurbishing damaged devices and assembling solar panels.

“We feel fortunate to have our roots in Georgia, the state that is undisputedly the leader in the American aerospace industry, and are proud to invest further by creating hundreds of advanced manufacturing and aviation jobs locally,” said Garrett Langley, Founder and CEO of Flock Safety.

Founded in Georgia in 2017, Flock Safety currently supports more than 250 jobs in the state. Its technology is used by over 300 law enforcement agencies and 100 businesses across Georgia.

“Smyrna’s convenient location and diverse talent pool make the city an ideal environment for corporate innovation opportunities,” said Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton. “We appreciate Flock’s confidence in Smyrna and welcome them to our community.”

The company plans to reach full operations at the new facility by 2027. People interested in job opportunities can learn more at www.flocksafety.com/careers.

Flock Safety launched its Drone as First Responder system last year after acquiring Aerodome, a leader in rapid response drones for public safety.