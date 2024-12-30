Around Georgia: Bulloch County Officials Sworn In, MARTA Streetcar Service Update, and New Year’s Closures

What Is Around Georgia?: Here you will find a live blog of shorter stories, developing stories, announcements, photos and quick takes that may not be long enough to warrant full news stories. Check back or refresh for updates throughout the day.

Streetcar Service Suspended: MARTA will suspend streetcar service from Jan. 13-17, 2025, to allow Georgia Power to complete emergency repairs on Carnegie Way. During the shutdown, MARTA will operate shuttle vans, designed to resemble the streetcar, along the route.

Additional contractors and utility companies will also use the downtime to make repairs near the tracks. Regular streetcar service is set to resume on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 8:15 a.m.

For updates, visit MARTA’s website or follow @MARTAservice and @MARTAtransit on social media. Customer service can be reached at 404-848-5000.

Bulloch County Officials Sworn In

Probate Judge Lorna DeLoach administered the oath of office this morning to several re-elected and newly-elected officials in Bulloch County. Among those sworn in were Commission Chairman David Bennett and Commissioners Ray Davis, Ray Mosley, and Nick Newkirk.

Laurens County Collection Centers Closed: Rentz and Nathaniel Drive collection centers will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, in observance of New Years Day. They will be open on Thursday, January 2, 2025. All other centers will work their normal schedule.

New Year’s Closures in Norcross: Norcross City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in observance of New Year’s Day, reopening Thursday, Jan. 2.

Sanitation and recycling services will also be delayed by one day, running Thursday through Saturday. Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly.