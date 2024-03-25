Georgia Weather: Expect High Winds to Start The Week

💨 The Gist: A Wind Advisory and Fire Danger Statement are in effect for North and Central Georgia, bringing gusty winds and potential fire hazards.

🌧 The Details: Residents in parts of North and Central Georgia are facing a Wind Advisory until 2 p.m. Tuesday, with southeasterly winds expected to reach 15-20 mph and gusts hitting 35-40 mph. The advisory stretches across portions of north and west Georgia, including higher elevations where winds could intensify.

Concurrently, a Fire Danger Statement warns of increased fire risks across much of north Georgia due to the combination of gusty winds and dry conditions.

📊 By The Numbers:

Wind speeds: 15-20 mph, with gusts of 35-40 mph

Duration: Wind Advisory in effect until 2 p.m. Tuesday

🚀 What You Can Do: Residents are advised to secure outdoor objects that could be blown away by strong winds and to avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Staying informed through local news and weather updates is crucial for timely updates on the situation.

📅 What’s Next?: Showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecasted from Tuesday morning through Thursday afternoon, with a low potential for severe thunderstorms. Residents should remain alert for further weather updates.

