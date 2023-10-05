72-year-old Moses Kitchen Has Been Found

Update: According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Moses Kitchen has been found and is safe. The original story is below.

SNELLVILLE — Concerns are mounting for a 72-year-old Snellville man who went missing earlier today, with local authorities asking the community to help find him.

Moses Kitchen, a resident of the Quinn Ridge Drive area in unincorporated Snellville, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. today, heading in the direction of Everson Road.

Those familiar with him describe Kitchen as a black male, standing five foot nine inches tall, and weighing about 140 pounds. When last spotted, he was donned in light-colored jean overalls.

Police say Kitchen has a need for around-the-clock care.

“If anyone sees Mr. Kitchen, we encourage them to call 911,” Gwinnett County Police spokesperson Juan Madiedo said.