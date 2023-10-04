Roswell Gears up for Youth Day on October 14

The Gist: Roswell will host the 73rd Annual Youth Day Celebration on October 14. The event will feature a parade, a celebration at City Hall, and various activities for families to enjoy.

The Details:

The 73rd Annual Youth Day Celebration in Roswell will take place on October 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Sounds of Roswell”.

The event will kick off with the Frances McGahee Parade at Roswell Area Park at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration at City Hall.

The parade will proceed down Canton Street and conclude at Roswell First Baptist Church on Mimosa Boulevard.

After the parade, at 11 a.m., the celebration will continue at City Hall..

Activities at City Hall will include Art Block, Fall Farm Days, Touch-A-Truck, and Food Truck Alley.

Art Block will feature live performances, cultural engagements, face painting, and free arts and crafts from Community Partners.

Fall Farm Days at Smith Plantation will offer historic demonstrations, a pumpkin patch, festive photo opportunities, and a petting zoo.

Touch-A-Truck will provide visitors with a chance to explore a range of vehicles and equipment, including fire trucks and police cars.

All activities of the Youth Day celebration will conclude by 2 p.m.

The event is free to attend and has been a long-standing tradition in Roswell since 1950.

For sponsorship opportunities and more information, visit www.roswell365.com/youthday.

In Context: The 73rd Annual Youth Day Celebration in Roswell, Georgia, is set to bring together the community to honor the city’s young residents. With a vibrant parade, entertaining activities, and an array of attractions, the event aims to celebrate the youth in a fun-filled environment.

Why It Matters: The Youth Day celebration holds deep significance as it has been a cherished tradition in Roswell for over seven decades. It not only provides a platform to recognize the city’s youngest residents but also fosters community spirit and engagement among all attendees.

How You Can Help: Attendees can contribute to the success of the celebration by actively participating in the activities and embracing the festive atmosphere. Additionally, individuals and businesses interested in supporting the event can explore sponsorship opportunities through the official website.