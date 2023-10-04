Police Arrest Man Suspected of 17 Burglaries in Gwinnett County

The Gist: Police in Gwinnett County have arrested De’Vondre Antonio Walker, connecting him to a series of burglaries that have been plaguing the metro Atlanta area over the past year.

The Details:

Walker, a 26-year-old resident of Atlanta, has been charged with 17 commercial burglaries throughout Gwinnett County.

The burglaries involved the use of stolen cars and stolen license plates, making it difficult for law enforcement to track the perpetrators.

A collaborative effort between Intel Analysts, Uniform Division officers, and undercover officers led to the identification of a Dodge Charger as the main suspect vehicle. The car was found hidden under a tarp in an Atlanta apartment complex.

Surveillance was immediately initiated on the suspect vehicle, and within a few days, a burglary in Clarkston occurred. Quick response from Clarkston Police led to the arrest of three suspects.

Following the arrests made by Clarkston Police, investigators were able to link Walker to the 17 burglaries in Gwinnett County.

Detectives have obtained five warrants for Burglary in the Second Degree and are pursuing twelve indictments against Walker for the same offense.

The investigation is still ongoing, and additional indictments against other suspects are possible.

Walker is currently being held without bond in the Gwinnett County Jail.

In Context: The metro Atlanta area has been grappling with a surge in burglaries, with businesses becoming targets of organized crews. These criminals have been employing tactics like using stolen cars and license plates to evade detection. This has posed significant challenges for law enforcement in apprehending the culprits.

How You Can Help: Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information regarding this case to come forward and contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or tips can be submitted online at www.stopcrimeATL.com.

What’s Next?: Detectives continue to investigate the series of commercial burglaries in Gwinnett County. They are actively working to gather additional evidence and identify potential accomplices. Further developments and potential indictments against other suspects are expected as the investigation progresses. As law enforcement agencies intensify their efforts, this arrest serves as a reminder that the community’s cooperation and vigilance remain crucial in combating crime and maintaining public safety.