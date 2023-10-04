Dunwoody United Methodist will again host Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine in 2024

The Gist: Dunwoody UMC has announced that it will host the global Night to Shine event again in 2024, celebrating individuals with special needs, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Who: Dunwoody United Methodist Church, Tim Tebow Foundation.

What: Night to Shine, an unforgettable prom night experience celebrating people with special needs. The event will feature a red carpet entrance, hair and makeup stations, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, dancing, karaoke, gifts, and more.

When: Friday, February 9, 2024.

Where: Dunwoody United Methodist Church.

How to Go: It’s free for Night to Shine families or honored guests. To support or become a sponsor, visit dunwoodyumc.org/night-to-shine/.

Additional Info: This will mark the 10th anniversary of Night to Shine, with the event spanning hundreds of churches across 56 countries, enriching over half a million guest experiences. The global movement seeks to share God’s love and ensure every person with special needs feels valued.

After Dunwoody UMC’s first Night to Shine in 2023, the church launched the Connected ministry for individuals with disabilities aged 14 and up. This ministry meets on specific Wednesdays, offering meals, activities, and fellowship. For more on Night to Shine’s worldwide efforts, check out www.timtebowfoundation.org/night-to-shine.