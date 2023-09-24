Arrest made in death of 19-year-old during home invasion in Acworth

The Gist: The long arm of the law reached a little further in Cobb County with the Friday night arrest of 25-year-old Rodney Jacob Sanders. This marks the fourth arrest related to the death of 19-year-old Aiden Shaw in a home invasion at Walden Ridge Apartment Homes in Acworth back in May.

What Happened: Acworth police discovered Shaw’s body in May, setting off a series of events that led to multiple arrests. Jaiden Colon-Crawford, 20, was among the first to be taken into custody. A month later, David Travis, 18, was arrested. Shortly after Travis, Cibias Vieira, 22, joined the list of suspects when he was also taken into custody. Friday night saw the arrest of Sanders, completing the circle of suspects now in custody.

Why It Matters: Sanders, Colon-Crawford, Travis, and Vieira are each facing charges of murder during the commission of a felony, burglary, and two counts of aggravated assault. Additional gun possession charges are hovering over Colon-Crawford, Travis, and Vieira. All four are currently held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

What’s Next: Legal proceedings are looming for the suspects, but the case has more layers. According to police, a separate individual, Easton Perkins, broke into Shaw’s boarded-up apartment and stole his belongings. Perkins is facing burglary charges but is not connected to Shaw’s death.

Additional Notes: As the suspects await their days in court, Cobb County law enforcement continues to piece together the events leading up to Shaw’s death. With Sanders now in custody, new details could emerge, moving the community one step closer to closure.