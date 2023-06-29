Temperatures in Georgia will spike to 112 degrees this weekend

Georgia residents are bracing themselves for scorching temperatures this weekend, with apparent temperatures set to soar into the 100°-110° range.

Residents are reminded to take necessary precautions to stay safe during the extreme heat.

According to meteorologists, the Apparent Temps, also known as Feels Like Temps, and Heat Index are expected to reach dangerous highs throughout the entire state, raising concerns for the wellbeing of residents.

Temperatures throughout the state will reach triple digits with North Georgia with temperatures in Athens around 109 degrees and Atlanta seeing 106 degree temps. Further South in Macon, residents will see temperatures that feel like 112 blistering degrees. South Georgia will see similar temperatures with Waycross and Valdosta clocking in at 110 degrees.

What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.”

Parents are urged to be cautious and check the back seat of their vehicles for small children and pets, as the oppressive heat can pose a serious threat if they are left unattended.

As the weekend approaches, experts advise staying hydrated and seeking shade as much as possible, especially for those who need to be outdoors. Heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke and dehydration, can occur rapidly under such extreme conditions.