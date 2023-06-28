Two killed in wrong-way crash on Georgia 400

The News: Two lives were tragically lost in a wrong-way crash on Ga. 400 in Roswell.

According to the Roswell Police Department, Dahmir Rivera, a 21-year-old resident of Roswell, is facing charges of homicide by vehicle and other offenses in connection with the incident.

What Happened?: In the early hours of Tuesday, June 27, Roswell E-911 received a report of a reckless driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes of Ga. 400 near Holcomb Bridge Road. Responding officers swiftly arrived at the scene to find two severely damaged vehicles just south of exit 7.

Police say Rivera, driving a silver Cadillac ATS, had entered Ga. 400 northbound in the wrong direction from the exit ramp. Shortly after entering the roadway, Rivera’s vehicle collided head-on with a gray Nissan Sentra traveling northbound in the far right lane.

Tragically, both occupants of the Nissan, 27-year-old Keara Williams and 55-year-old Benyounes Mezouar, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Rivera, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to a local hospital for medical attention. After his release, he was transported to the Fulton County Jail, where he was booked on charges of homicide by vehicle (two counts), driving under the influence, reckless driving, and wrong-way driving.

What’s Next?: The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and the Roswell Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit continues its efforts to gather further evidence. Additional criminal charges may be brought forth as the investigation progresses. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.