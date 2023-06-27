The 50 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Take Advantage of Now Start at $8

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 takes place on July 11 and 12, which gives shoppers plenty of time to prepare for the huge 48-hour sale. The only catch is that a Prime membership is required in order to take advantage of the thousands of rare deals.

If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here. It provides full access to the sale along with tons of other perks such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Kindle Unlimited, and the Try Before You Buy program for select fashion items.

If you’re hoping to beat the rush and don’t want to wake up early to shop popular Prime Day deals, then listen up. There are thousands of items already marked down and the best part is they’re available to everyone regardless of membership status. We know it can be overwhelming to find what you’re looking for, so we curated five thoughtful lists separated by category to help you shop the best early Prime Day deals. Hurry, there’s no telling how long they’ll stay in stock.

Best Early Prime Day Grooming Deals

Look and feel your best without breaking the bank thanks to loads of early Prime Day deals in the men’s grooming and hygiene category. There is something for everyone no matter if you’re searching for a beard trimmer or need to restock basic necessities like face wash and moisturizer. Anyone who is upgrading to an electric toothbrush (typically recommended by most dentists) should consider the Aquasonic Electric Toothbrush, which comes with eight replacement heads and is just $38.

Brightup 19-Piece Beard Trimmer for Men, $32 (was $59)

Amilife Professional Manicure Kit, $29 (was $38)

Aquasonic Black Series Electric Toothbrush, $38 (was $60)

Grow Alpha Beard Brush and Comb Set, $10 (was $15)

Beard King Beard Bib Apron, $12 (was $20)

Men’s Hair Pomade by American Crew, $11 (was $20)

Degree Men UltraClear Antiperspirant Deodorant 2-Pack, $8 (was $9)

Meridian Ball Trimmer Men, $50 (was $75)

CeraVe 3-Pack Skin Care Routine, $42 (was $50)

Viking Revolution Beard Oil Conditioner 3-Pack, $20 (was $22)

Related: 10 Swim Trunks Starting at $15 With Thousands of Five-Star Ratings

Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Grilling season is already in full swing, so if you don’t already have all the necessary tools to host a backyard barbecue, now’s your chance to stock up. Popular items like a Blackstone Flat Top Grill and instant-read meat thermometers are on sale along with other useful cooking gadgets like a professional knife set and veggie chopper. Not only are these great additions to your own kitchen, but they also make great gifts for pretty much any adult in your life.

Bellemain Cast Iron Grill Press, $20 (was $30)

Alpha Grillers Grill Set, $40 (was $52)

Cuisinart CPK-200 Grilling Prep and Serve Trays, $22 (was $33)

Blackstone Flat Top Gas Grill, $269 (was $300)

ThermoPro TP18 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $20 (was $33)

Fullstar All-in-One Vegetable Chopper, $30 (was $45)

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $100 (was $130)

Imarku 16-Piece Knife Set, $120 (was $281)

Progressive International Prep Solutions Microwavable Bacon Grill, $10 (was $14)

Best Early Prime Day Men’s Fashion Deals

Instead of spending hundreds of dollars shopping for clothes and shoes at name-brand stores, turn to Amazon for more affordable yet high-quality items. There are steller early Prime Day deals on men’s apparel happening now that include brands like Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Hey Dude, and Brooks. Our carefully curated list includes comfy basics and office-approved looks that cost as little as $10.

Hanes Men’s Athletic Shorts, $10 (was $17)

Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt, $14 (was $18)

Amazon Essentials Men’s Fleece Cargo Short, $15 (was $20)

Fruit of the Loom Men’s Eversoft Crew T-Shirt 6-Pack, $16 (was $26)

Hanes Men’s Moisture-Wicking Ribbed Tank Undershirts 6-Pack, $14 (was $19)

Levi’s Men’s 527 Slim Bootcut Fit Jeans, Starting at $27 (was $70)

Pure Champ Men’s 3-Pack Fleece Jogger Sweatpants, $40 (was $60)

Coofandy Men’s Casual Linen Button Down Shirt Short Sleeve, $25 (was $35)

Hanes Men’s X-Temp Short Sleeve Polo Shirt, $10 (was $19)

Hey Dude Men’s Wally Sox Loafers, Starting at $29 (was $60)

Brooks Men’s Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoes, $120 (was $140)

Best Early Prime Day Exercise Deals

Whether you’re building a home gym or just need a few workout essentials to help you stay in shape, take a look at the best prime day exercise deals to shop right now. You’ll see markdowns on everything including big-ticket items like a folding treadmill and more affordable equipment such as a now-$20 ab wheel. There’s something for every type of gym goer no matter your experience level. We’ve also included bonus items for outdoor water sports that make working out more fun.

Mangko Adjustable Dumbbells, $96 (was $200)

SereneLife Folding Treadmill, $310 (was $470)

Vinsguir Ab Roller Wheel, $20 (was $34)

Whatafit Resistance Bands Set, $21 (was $40)

Dmasun Magnetic Resistance Exercise Bike, $210 (was $400)

321 STRONG Foam Roller, $33 (was $45)

Proud Panda Heavy Jump Rope, $26 (was $36)

Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak, $98 (was $170)

SereneLife Inflatable Paddle Board, $240 (was $340)

Gaiam Essentials Thick Exercise Mat, $22 (was $26)

Best Early Prime Day Home Deals

There’s no better time than Amazon Prime Day to upgrade home essentials like vacuums, furniture, bedding, and more. You can score massive markdowns up to 64% off, which means you can grab everything you need for way less. One of the most notable early Prime Day home deals is the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum that’s half off and at its lowest price this year.