Meet the new president of the Georgia Police Chiefs’ Association

The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police announced Peachtree City Police Chief Janet Moon was sworn in as the the organization’s President on Tuesday, July 20.

Chief Janet Moon is a 36-year police veteran. Originally from Cedartown, she began her career in the Army, serving as a Military Police Officer in 1985. In 1989 she went to work at the Rome Police Department where she rose to the rank of Lieutenant serving in many divisions of the department.

Moon joined the Suwanee Police Department in 2001 as a Captain over the Field Operations and Communication divisions. In 2006, she was promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief and served as second in command of the department. In August of 2015, she was named as Chief of Police in Peachtree City.

She has a Master’s Degree from Columbus State University in Public Administration, a Bachelor’s Degree from Covenant College in Organizational Management, and an Associate’s Degree from Floyd College (now Georgia Highlands) in Criminal Justice.

Moon attended the 205th session of the FBI National Academy, attended Class #11 of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College, and attended the 23rd delegation of the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange to Israel.

She is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, and serves on numerous professional and community-based boards of directors. She currently resides in Brooks, Ga on her farm with numerous farm animals.

